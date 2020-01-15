Former Scotland goalkeeper and manager Bobby Brown has died at the age of 96.
Brown, from Dunipace, joined Rangers from Queen’s Park in 1946 and went on to become a club legend.
In his decade-long spell at Ibrox, he made 296 appearances, keeping 109 clean sheets and he was part of the 1948/49 side when Rangers became the first team to win the treble.
He played part-time throughout his Gers career, while also working as a schoolmaster.
In February 1967 he was appointed manager of Scotland, a position he held until July 1971.
It was during his reign that the national side had a famous 3-2 victory over then-world champions England in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley in 1967.
He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Rangers chairman Dave King said: “All of us connected with Rangers are deeply saddened to hear that Mr Brown, a genuine Rangers and Scotland legend, has passed away. Our thoughts are with Mr Brown’s family at this time.
“He was a wonderful servant of our club and we will remember him with great fondness.
“He was a gentleman of the game and set standards which typify what Rangers is about.”
A minute’s silence will be held prior to Friday’s Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Ibrox.