Politicians in Russia have quickly sealed the appointment of a new prime minister a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an unexpected reshuffle of his inner circle.

Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia’s tax service, met with politicians in the State Duma on Thursday before the confirmation vote.

Vladimir Putin nominated Head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister https://t.co/Pu17KZ6hQ2 pic.twitter.com/U9HOgR5t6r — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) January 15, 2020

The 53-year-old Mr Mishustin replaces Dmitry Medvedev, who was Mr Putin’s longtime ally and Russia’s prime minister for the past eight years.

Mr Medvedev resigned on Wednesday together with the whole Cabinet after Mr Putin proposed sweeping changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024.