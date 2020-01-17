The latest in the Duke of Sussex saga and a teenager with cystic fibrosis feature in Friday’s headlines.

The Guardian reports that “the brothers who own the high street bookmaker Betfred are making millions from a business that treats public sector staff for health problems including gambling addiction”.

Hospital bosses carried out a “witch hunt” against doctors at their own trust in an attempt to identify who had raised concerns about a woman’s death, according to The Times.

The Independent leads with calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to do more to tackle climate change.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the battle for Big Ben’s bong on Brexit night has turned into a fiasco after it emerged that a six-figure sum donated by Brexiteers cannot be used to fund the chiming of Parliament’s Great Bell.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail both report on the latest news in the royal family saga regarding Harry and Meghan, with the Mirror saying there are problems over money and the Mail saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff at Frogmore Cottage are being ‘let go’.

“Please… don’t let my son die” is the the Daily Express headline on its front page story about a teenager with cystic fibrosis.

The i splash reports that 40% of meat eaters are cutting back.

The Metro front page details Ian Russell, the father of a teenage girl who took her own life after viewing self-harm content on Instagram, backing calls for a social media tax to tackle mental health harm.

City watchdogs have stepped up the drive to wean banks off the Libor benchmark, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun splashes that Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off, with insiders saying she had been unhappy and “desperate to leave for ages”.

And the Daily Star says Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis’s lingerie firm is in crisis talks with landlords because of spiralling rents and the “most challenging retail environment ever”.