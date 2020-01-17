A 28-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Suffolk on Thursday, police have said.

Suffolk Constabulary were called just after 9.30pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket.

Police and paramedics attended but the woman died at the scene.

Brickfields Avenue has been closed (Sam Russell/PA)

The man has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A cordon remains in place at the property and Brickfields Avenue has been closed.

Police believe the victim and the arrested man knew each other, but noted that investigations are at an early stage.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD number 400 of 17 January 2020, while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.