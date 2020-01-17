Detectives investigating the murder of a man found fatally injured on a lakeside towpath are probing a potential link to an incident at a nearby house.

Nathan Gibson, 25, died at the scene at Lake Road in Craigavon, Co Armagh, on Thursday night.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody on Friday evening.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “First and foremost my thoughts go out to the family of Nathan at this very sad time.

“Police received a report late last night that Nathan had been attacked. On further investigation, police found Nathan fatally wounded on the tow path convenient to Lake Road. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Detectives are investigating an incident at a house in the nearby Legahory Court area.

Forensic officers were examining that property on Friday.

“Whilst we cannot get into specific details of this incident we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner in this area late last night to contact police,” said Mr Caldwell.

The senior detective said he needed to know the movements of Mr Gibson between 5.30pm and 11.30pm on Thursday.

“Did you see him?,” he said. “Was he in the company of anyone else? Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the tow path from Legahory Court to Lake Road area of Craigavon?”

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd urged anyone with information to contact the police (Liam McBurney/PA)

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the incident as shocking.

“This is obviously a very sad situation for the family of the deceased man and my thoughts are with them at this time,” said the DUP representative.

“A young life cut off in its prime.

“The police should be commended once again for the speed with which they have moved with the investigation.

“They should be given the space to conduct their work.

“It is shocking to wake up to the news that another life has been needlessly taken.

“I appeal to anyone with information to contact the police via the 101 non-emergency number or anonymously on the confidential phone number.”

Sinn Fein Assembly member John O’Dowd said: “Tragic news about the discovery of a man’s body in the Lake Road area of Craigavon last night.”

He urged anyone with information to contact the police.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “This is the latest in a string of sudden deaths in the Upper Bann area. As a Policing Board member, I will be liaising with the PSNI to ensure the police presence in the area is escalated so people across the community feel safe in their homes.”