Model enthusiasts have gathered at Alexandra Palace for this year’s London Model Engineering Exhibition.

Organisers say the event, now in its 24th year, aims to showcase the “past, present and future” of modelling.

More than 40 clubs are showcasing their miniatures at the exhibition, which features nearly 2,000 models in total.

The show runs until Sunday.

