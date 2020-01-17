A “very fat” sheep had to be rescued by fire crews after getting stuck between a compost heap and a fence.
Two-year-old Yum Yum found himself in the tight spot this morning, causing his worried owner to put in a call to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Yum Yum, who lives in Holbury with his best friend Tasty, was hoisted to safety by two animal rescue workers.
The sheep had found himself stuck due to his overly inquisitive nature, but was rescued within the hour.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: “He was uninjured, and is now happily back in the care of his owner.”