Buckingham Palace has issued its latest statement concerning the crisis surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

– What does it say?

Harry and Meghan are no longer going to be working royals, will not be carrying out royals duties and they will not use their HRH styles.

– What does this mean?

The couple have effectively stepped down, not just as senior royals, but as working royals in general.

The dual role they suggested in their bombshell statement – of earning their own money and carrying out royal duties – is not going to happen.

The couple are quitting completely as working royals (Yui Mok/PA)

– How will they be funded?

Buckingham Palace said they will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, because they will not be carrying any out.

– When will the changes take place?



In the spring of 2020.

– Will they be financially independent?

Not completely. They will the earn their own money, but the Prince of Wales will also continue to offer private financial support to the couple.

This is expected to come from his £21 million a year Duchy of Cornwall income.

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex and the Prince of Wales (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

– Will they still get round the clock protection officers paid for by the taxpayers?

Buckingham Palace said it does not comment on security matters.

But it added: “There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.”

The Duchess of Sussex is escorted through a market in Suva, Fiji (Ian Vogler/PA)

– And what about Frogmore Cottage?

Harry and Meghan will pay back £2.4 million in taxpayers’ money spent on renovating their Berkshire home.

– Will they still use it as their base when in the UK?

Yes. And they will pay rent at a commercial rate on the property.

– Where will they spend most time?

They will spend the majority of their time in North America.

– What about their patronages?

They will keep their royal patronages as private patronages and associations.

But Harry will be stepping down from his military appointments.

The Duke of Sussex during a visit to 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh (Finbarr Webster/PA)

He will no longer be Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

– What about their Commonwealth roles?

Harry is quitting his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

But he will remain president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, and Meghan will still be the Trust’s vice-president.

– What did the Queen say about the decision?

The Queen also issued a statement, saying: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

She said they had her support and she recognised the “challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years”.

Meghan and the Queen (Phil Noble/PA)

– What did she say about Meghan?

The Queen thanked the couple for their dedicated work, and added she was “particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family”.

She said: “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

– Will they still be able to use Sussex Royal as their brand?

It is not known whether this will be possible at this stage. But as they are not effectively royal anymore it is difficult to see how this would work.

– Will they do any more official engagements?

Yes, they may carry out some before the change in the spring.

– Will the public ever see them at major royal events such as Trooping the Colour again?

They might appear at major royal events at the invitation of the Queen.