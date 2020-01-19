Sunday’s papers are led by Harry and Meghan’s deal with the Queen, plus a tiny bit of politics.

The Sunday Mirror reports the Queen has ordered “a hard Megxit” and notes the money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage will be repaid, one of a series of conditions that the Sunday Express calls “Freedom… at a price” and The Mail on Sunday says is “The price of Megxit”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: The price of Megxit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GlE2WW4vs8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 18, 2020

“Harry gets heir dryer off Queen” is how the Daily Star Sunday covers the story, while The Sunday Telegraph says the couple have been “cast out” and The Sunday Times reports that the “‘much loved'” pair were able to “seal exit deal”.

The Sunday Times reports on Harry and Meghan's exit deal with the Queen – and the questions still to be resolved. Plus: Jeremy Corbyn nominates John Bercow for a peerage, and the scandal of betting companies given access to children's data @tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eO7LpRbGI1 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 18, 2020

Sunday People says the agreement with the Queen has left the Sussexes “out in the cold”, but The Independent says the deal means a “clean break in spring” for the young royals.

SUNDAY PEOPLE: Harry and Meghan out in the cold #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/v69X9UxWod — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 18, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No HRH titles, no public funds – and a 2.4m Bill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pUNwaXbgrO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 18, 2020

Shifting towards Whitehall and The Observer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet to “shape up” by developing policies for post-Brexit Britain “or face the sack” within weeks.