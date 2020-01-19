There was sympathy, sadness and a little frustration from people outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday morning over the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were quitting as senior members of the royal family.

Mindy Lefurg, 51, from Iowa in the United States, said that Meghan “knew what her duties were” when she married into the royal family but added she has the “right to want a happy and normal life”.

Mrs Lefurg, who used to work in retail banking, said: “From what you can see of the pressures they face, it all seems to date back to his (Harry’s) mother and her death.

“You can understand why he might want a more normal life for his family and for himself but I think if they had stayed here and given it more time, things would have calmed down.”

Susan Deokie, an office administrator from Toronto, Canada, predicted there would be a warm welcome for the royal couple in her homeland, but that the mood could shift if Canadians have to fund the Sussexes’ security bill.

She said: “It would not be fair for them to pay the bill. We are all living through a recession and job security is not guaranteed.”

The Duchess of Sussex greets students during a visit to South Africa (PA)

Staying she has “mixed feelings” about the Sussex situation, she added: “I think he (Harry) needs to find some normality which he has never had, but he has a duty and needs to give the public what it wants.

“Living in Canada would be great for them. They could have a normal life with their baby Archie and they would not be hounded by the press.”

Sales worker Dru Shiner, 51, from Kansas City in the US, said: “You are mixing two cultures – the British and American – and then you complicate it all with being part of the royal family.

“While she (Meghan) had a level of public spectacle for years (as an actress), the level of scrutiny she got was always going to provide much more difficulty”.