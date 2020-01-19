A search for a man thought to be missing in the River Thames has entered a second day.

Surrey Police were called to an area of the river in Shepperton late on Saturday night after a report that a man had gone into the Thames from a docked boat.

The initial search, which included a helicopter and search and rescue officers was called off and resumed on Sunday morning.

The man has not been publicly named, but his family have been informed.

The man reportedly fell from a docked boat (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Last night we were called to the Dockett Eddy Lane area of Shepperton at 10.42pm following a report that a man had entered the River Thames from a moored boat.

“Officers, Surrey Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service responded to the call and assisted with the initial search.

“We’ve got a number of resources by the River Thames in Shepperton today while we continue to search for a man that went into the water late last night.

“His family are aware and we will update with any new information as soon as we have it.”