Prince Charles visited a project aiming to turn an art installation into blankets for homeless people.

He met those learning to knit parts of the project, including a rugby team.

On his visit to Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayrshire, on Sunday, Charles – known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland – spoke to those helping create the 112m by 3m patchwork, including members of Cumnock Rugby Club, Boys’ Brigade and Brownie groups, school pupils and others taking part in craft classes.

Cumnock Rugby Club members are among those learning to knit for the project (The Prince’s Foundation/PA)

The initiative is organised by his charity, The Prince’s Foundation, to promote training in sewing and textiles and bring communities together.

Once complete, the artwork will be installed on the A-listed Adam Bridge at the centre of the Dumfries House estate, then used to create smaller blankets to be donated to homeless people in Glasgow.

Ashleigh Douglas, who runs the Future Textiles education scheme at the venue, said: “We already engage with so many members of Ayrshire communities through our regular classes at Dumfries House, but it was so heartening to see even those with no previous experience in knitting getting to grips with it and contributing to what we hope will prove a significant and worthwhile piece of work.”