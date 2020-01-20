With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quitting royal life completely, there are many issues that remain unanswered or that are still to be decided upon.

– When will the changes take place?

There is no exact date for Megxit yet.

Buckingham Palace said it will be in the spring of 2020, following a period of transition, so Harry and Meghan’s final days as working royals could be in March, April or as late as May.

The couple were last seen together on an official engagement at Canada House in January (Aaron Chown/PA)

The couple, who will in the future be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are, as such, still using their HRH styles and the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

– Who will pay for their security?

This is one of the most problematic areas. Buckingham Palace is not commenting on the couple’s security arrangements.

But it has said: “There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

The Duchess of Sussex is escorted through a market in Suva, Fiji, during an official tour (Ian Vogler/PA)

It is not known whether taxpayers will continue to fund Harry and Meghan’s personal protection officers, or whether the couple will eventually finance their own security and what Canada will have to pay.

– Where will they live in Canada?

Meghan has been staying on Vancouver Island, but the family will be looking for a permanent home.

They could remain in British Colombia or head to Toronto where Meghan lived while filming Suits, but their exit plan means they have the freedom to live wherever they want.

– What about Meghan’s citizenship?

This is still unclear. At the time of their engagement, Kensington Palace said Meghan would be applying for British citizenship.

At the time of their engagement, it was announced that Meghan would be applying for British citizenship (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But it was not specified whether she would hold dual American citizenship.

It is not known what stage the process was at or what will happen now.

– How will they make money?

Quitting royal life means the couple are free to seek employment.

No commercial deals have been signed so far, but their financial independence means they could seek out fashion lines, sponsorship, become involved with Netflix or Disney, write books, or Meghan could resurrect her lifestyle blog or acting career.

But the Palace said the couple have vowed that “everything they do will continue to uphold the values” of the Queen.

The Sussexes have pledged to uphold the Queen’s values in their new life (Joe Giddens/PA)

– What about the Sussex Royal Foundation and can they still use the Sussex Royal name?

This has not been decided yet. It is difficult to see how Harry and Meghan could continue to use the word Royal after their departure from royal life.

A date for the Foundation’s launch is still to be confirmed.

– How much will they pay back for Frogmore Cottage?

The total amount of taxpayers’ money Harry and Meghan will pay back for the renovation of their Windsor home is not yet known.

Harry and Meghan’s UK home, Frogmore Cottage (Steve Parsons/PA)

It will include the £2.4 million of Sovereign Grant money spent on Frogmore Cottage listed in the 2018-2019 royal accounts.

But this did not include the cost of exterior painting and landscaping which will appear in this year’s accounts, so the final amount will be higher.

– When will we next see Harry and Meghan together at an official royal engagement in the UK before the changes take place?

Who knows? No engagements have been announced so far.

The royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey in 2019 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10 is a big royal event so royal watchers will be waiting to see if Harry and Meghan attend this alongside the Windsors.

– Where will Archie go to school?

The family will be spending most of their time in North America.

If this continues, it is more than likely that Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will not have a British education, but nothing has been confirmed.

Archie could end up going to school in Canada (Toby Melville/PA)

– How much will the Prince of Wales give Harry and Meghan?

This is unlikely ever to be revealed. Charles will continue to offer private financial support to his youngest son and Meghan.

It could come from his £21 million-a-year private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate, or from his own private investments.

The Prince of Wales with his youngest son, Harry (Paul Edwards/The Sun)

– What will happen in 12 months’ time?

Impossible to tell. There is scope for the Queen, Charles, Harry and the Duke of Cambridge to review the arrangements in a year.

But they might decide there is no need for a meeting if all is going well.

Topics up for discussions might range from security and whether Charles’s financial help will continue, to whether Harry and Meghan still retain Frogmore Cottage as a UK base or whether they make a complete move to North America.