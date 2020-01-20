Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 10-year-old boy in front of his mother in a street in Leicester are linking the incident to two other reported attacks.

The youngster, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was in Belper Street at about 5.20pm on Saturday when a chubby Asian man stabbed him and fled.

A member of the public called the emergency services and the boy was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a stable condition. His mother was not injured.

As part of enquiries, Leicestershire Police have said they are now linking the attack to two other incidents in the area reported during the past week, including one on Tuesday January 14 when a woman suffered a cut to the back of her head.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was in Doncaster Road with her two children at around 7.15pm when she felt something to the back of her head.

She turned around and reported seeing a person with a knife who then ran from the scene heading towards Melton Road.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. The two children were not injured in the incident.

On Thursday January 16, a man in his 70s was in Dean Road when he was found with wounds to his head and hands.

From initial CCTV enquiries, it is believed the victim was attacked by a man with an object, police said. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

D/Supt Jonny Starbuck appeals for your help to help identify a man captured on CCTV in connection with an investigation into a report of a 10 year-old boy being stabbed in #Leicester. If you can help, DM us here on Twitter quoting 145 of 19 Jan. pic.twitter.com/Z0ufjgMXPj — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) January 20, 2020

Police have been trawling CCTV and making house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigations. They have also released an image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the case.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: “These are serious incidents and we have a team of dedicated officers and staff carrying out full enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“In light of these incidents, I would ask that people do remain aware and vigilant, and report anything which causes them concern to the police. If you do recognise the man pictured, please do not approach him but please contact 999 immediately.

“Please look after yourselves and those around you, and please take steps to keep yourselves safe when you are out and about. Please be assured that we do have officers in the area offering reassurance to residents and speaking to people regarding any concerns. Please do speak to these officers if you are in the area.”

Police are also urging any witnesses to the incidents or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 145 of January 19.