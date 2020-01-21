Reunited in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to be focused on house-hunting as they make a fresh start away from the UK.

Harry spoke of his hopes for a “more peaceful life” as he and Meghan prepare to quit royal duties, choosing personal and financial freedom over a life in the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan want a more peaceful life (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duke said their decision to spend most of their time in North America was taken after “many months of talks”, and they are likely to already have a home in mind.

But what are their options?

– Vancouver Island

Meghan has been enjoying walks with eight-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island while staying in £10 million Mille Fleurs mansion, near North Saanich, which they have been renting for the past couple of months.

Half an hour’s drive from there, they could pick up an “iconic architectural” mansion in a sprawling 67-acre estate for £7.6 million.

The property is in Metchosin on the southern end of the island, but close to Victoria, the capital of British Colombia.

In the heart of one of Canada’s most endangered natural ecosystems, the Garry Oak savannah, the gated property, being sold by Sotheby’s International Realty, features a pool, a private beach, a launch system for boats, a caretaker’s residence and a tennis court.

Other options could include Tofino, a small community on the rugged west cost of the island, known for its beautiful scenery and surf culture.

Have you felt the British Columbia Effect? Time spent in our forests, mountains, and coastlines can benefit mind and body. Top Chef @ChefBrookeW shares moments from her visit to Tofino and Ucluelet. Photos by @jeremykoreski. #exploreBC pic.twitter.com/g6xmZjckLu — Destination BC (@HelloBC) January 19, 2020

Sotheby’s is offering a “Surfer’s Paradise” four-bedroom waterfront estate plus two-bedroom guest house and children’s treehouse, situated in front of a beach, surrounded by a forest, for £8.2 million.

– Vancouver

Over on the mainland, the city of Vancouver could prove a draw for Harry and Meghan.

The Vancouver Sun recommended it to the couple as the place “where the masses tend to leave celebrities alone”.

It added: “Vancouver’s got mountains, the ocean, clean air, big trees, giant parks, fresh food, great restaurants and a cosmopolitan vibe.

“Their son Archie could grow up as a badass mountain biker or snowboarder on the North Shore.”

According to reports in The Sun, Harry and Meghan have already expressed an interest in a £21 million six-bedroom waterfront mansion with ocean views in Kitsilano, one of Vancouver’s wealthiest neighbourhoods.

The 6,900 square foot home sits on what is known as the Golden Mile, dubbed Vancouver’s most exclusive driveway, which is home to Canadian billionaire Chip Wilson, founder of yoga clothing maker Lululemon.

– Toronto

One of the duchess’s best friends, Jessica Mulroney, is based in Toronto in southern Ontario, where Meghan lived when she filmed US legal drama Suits.

Meghan used to spend time at Trinity Bellwoods Park in the trendy West Queen West neighbourhood, dine at restaurants near her home in the bohemian central Annex district and frequent the food markets.

Toronto is Canada’s largest city, and the fourth largest in North America. With over 180 languages and dialects spoken, this incredibly diverse and welcoming city has plenty for you to see and do! #ExploreCanada 📷: thezimlife⁠ via Instagram📍: @SeeTorontoNow @OntarioTravel pic.twitter.com/6JiLf9RT5h — Canada (@ExploreCanada) October 27, 2019

On her now defunct lifestyle blog thetig.com, Meghan described the city as “good old Toronto” and said she spent nights at private club Soho House Toronto, and grabbed lunch with tennis star Serena Williams.

For many years, Meghan lived under the radar, but the fame that came with marrying Harry looks set to put an end to that.

The Vancouver Sun issued a warning to the Sussexes, adding: “They’re trying to flee the tabs and live a more low-key life. That’s not going to happen in Toronto or LA.”

The couple already have business links to Toronto – their new sussexroyal.com website was created by the local Article agency, which says its clients “range from national brands to lifestyle influencers”.

If the duke and duchess are looking to pick up a palatial-style home, Sotheby’s Realty is selling a French chateau-inspired manor, 40 minutes from Toronto in Mississauga, with six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, five garages, a theatre room, swimming pool, nightclub and bar for 50 million Canadian dollars (£29 million).