A skirt, bodice and bloomers owned by Queen Victoria have fetched more than £16,000 at auction – more than a century after they were handed to a royal photographer.

The clothing, including a pair of boots thought to have belonged to the monarch, was passed down the generations after being presented to royal warrant-holder Alexander Lamont Henderson, and was sold by his great-great grandson Roderick Williams.

Derbyshire-based auction house Hansons sold off the “almost complete” outfit on Tuesday with the boots and a black taffeta skirt smashing their guide prices to go for £4,000 each.

A pair of boots belonging to Queen Victoria, one of the items that was presented to royal warrant-holder Alexander Lamont Henderson (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Another pair of boots sold for £2,000, two Victorian bodices worn by the monarch went for £4,000 and a pair of silk and wool cream stockings sold for £1,400.

A pair of Queen Victoria’s bloomers fetched £650, while a cream silk parasol completed the set by selling for £520 – bringing the total sale up to £16,570.

The whole set sold for a similar price to a pair of Queen Victoria’s bloomers, a chemise, and a nightdress sold by Hansons a decade ago.

Charles Hanson, owner of the auctioneers, said: “As an auctioneer it’s always wonderful to handle living history. In a turbulent world, we can look back at one of our greatest monarchs.

“Victoria was queen from 1837 to 1901 and had a deep impact on her country. Her leather ankle boots show how dainty and narrow her feet were.

“They are around a size four and the design paved the way to the Chelsea boot. The makers, J Sparks-Hall of London, claimed she wore their boots daily.”

A pair of bloomers belonging to Queen Victoria, one of the items that was presented to royal warrant-holder Alexander Lamont Henderson (Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Speaking about the items before they went on sale, Mr Williams, an electrical engineer from Coltishall, near Norwich, said: “Queen Victoria’s clothing and boots are family heirlooms which were originally given to my great-great grandfather, Alexander Lamont Henderson.

“He worked as a royal photographer for Queen Victoria up to her death in 1901 and we think the clothes were probably given to him by servants in the royal household, perhaps in return for taking photographs of them.”

Mr Williams, 63, added: “We think Alexander caught Queen Victoria’s attention thanks to his experimental colour work with glass plate lantern slides and enamels.

“She commissioned several coloured enamel pictures. These included portraits of her husband Prince Albert and her Scottish attendant John Brown plus views of the Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore.

“When my great-great grandfather died in 1907, the clothing was passed down through the generations. It’s been kept in a wardrobe. I’m selling it now as I need to make some space.

“However, I’m not parting with Alexander’s glass plate negatives and enamel pictures which are of a very high quality. He was an extremely talented photographer.”