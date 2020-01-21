President Donald Trump has said he will strongly consider imposing tariffs on European car imports if the US and European Union cannot strike a trade agreement.

But Mr Trump said Tuesday as he met with Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan in Davos, Switzerland, that he expects to reach a deal with Europe.

He met earlier with Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission.

Davos is the place where conflicts are averted, business is started, disputes are finished. Thank you to @wef's Klaus Schwab for bringing together bright people and for his vision on how to shape a better future for🇪🇺& the🌍 My opening speech at #WEF20➡️https://t.co/yLSpaY0y21 pic.twitter.com/DIbifdY5H4 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2020

Mr Trump said they had a “very good talk”.

He did not say if they discussed the US car tariff threat.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (Evan Vucci/AP)

He adds that Europe knows they “have to do something” and that, if they are fair, “we’re not going to have a problem.”