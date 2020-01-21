A sheep was hauled up a 100ft cliff after it became trapped while apparently running away from a dog.

RSPCA officers had to abseil down the 100ft Llandudno cliff edge and put the sheep in a bag before pulling it to safety.

The rescue took place on Marine Drive on January 14, at the limestone headland of the Great Orme.

The sheep was put in a bag before being hauled up the cliff edge (National Trust/PA)

Difficult weather conditions and fears of the panicked sheep jumping from the ledge to “certain death” were taken into account by RSPCA inspectors Michael Pugh, Mark Roberts, Vicky Taylor and Nayman Dunderdale, in addition to animal collection officer Will Galvin.

The sheep was about 30ft down from the cliff edge, meaning officers had to ensure it did not tumble a further 70ft to the ground.

It is not known why the sheep scaled down the cliff on to the ledge, but RSPCA officers say there is a strong possibility it was escaping a dog.

It is not known why the sheep went down the cliff (National Trust/PA)

The sheep was returned safely to the farmer.

Mr Pugh said: “Often when sheep find themselves in situations like this, there is a risk they can become very scared and jump from the cliff. Sadly, that would have meant certain death.

“The timing was absolutely critical so we could bring this sheep to safety and we had to closely monitor what grazing she had available.

“It seems very possible that the sheep ventured down the cliff on to this ledge to escape a dog.

“Livestock worrying is a real problem and can have devastating effects, so we continue to remind dog owners to never let their pets off leads with sheep or other livestock nearby.”