US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, backing off the condensed two-day schedule to add a third for opening arguments after protests from senators.

The trial quickly burst into a partisan fight at the Capitol as the president’s lawyers opened arguments on Tuesday in support of Mr McConnell’s plan.

Democrats objected loudly to Mr McConnell’s initially proposed rules, and some Republicans made their concerns known in private.

Without comment, the Republican leader quietly submitted an amended proposal for the record, after meeting behind closed doors with senators as the trial opened.

He added the extra day and allowed House evidence to be included in the record.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone during the impeachment trial in the Senate (Senate Television via AP)

“It’s time to start with this trial,” said White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the president’s lead lawyer as the proceedings opened in public.

“It’s a fair process,” he said. “There is absolutely no case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts gavelled open the session, senators having taken an oath last week to do “impartial justice” as jurors.

Senators were stunned by Mr McConnell’s shift, and aides offered no immediate answers.

But a spokeswoman for Republican Senator Susan Collins said that she and others had raised concerns.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

The Maine senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Democrats had warned that the rules package from Mr Trump’s ally, the Senate Republican leader, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham proceeding.

“This is not a process for a fair trial, this is the process for a rigged trial” Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, told reporters.

He called it a “cover-up”.

Mr Schiff opened his arguments before the Senate playing a video of Mr Trump calling for more witnesses to testify.

Mr Schiff noted the sudden change in proposed rules, made moments before he spoke.

“The facts will come out in the end,” Mr Schiff said. “The question is, will it come out in time?”

Mr McConnell opened the chamber promising a “fair, even-handed” process — and warned that the Senate would stay in session until his proposed rules package was adopted.

“The president’s lawyers will finally receive a level playing field,” the Kentucky Republican said, contrasting it with the House impeachment inquiry.

Donald Trump after attemding session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The rare impeachment trial, unfolding in an election year, is testing whether Mr Trump’s actions toward Ukraine warrant removal at the same time that voters are forming their own verdict his White House.

Mr Trump himself, in Davos, Switzerland, for an economic conference, denounced the proceedings as “a total hoax”, and said, “I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”

With Mr Trump’s presidency on the line, and the nation deeply divided just weeks before the first Democratic primary contests, four senators who are also presidential candidates will be off the campaign trail, seated as jurors.

“My focus is going to be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent running for the Democratic nomination, told reporters.

He said his supporters would keep working “to defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”