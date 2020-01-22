The US leader’s opinions on climate change and an online attack on a billionaire lead Wednesday’s papers.

US President Donald Trump has made an impression at the World Economic Forum, with The Times saying he and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg “exchanged thinly veiled insults” after the leader urged people to ignore “prophets of doom”.

The Independent leads on the pair with the headline “Your inaction fuels the flames, Greta tells Trump” while the i refers to president as “Earth’s No 1 climate change denier”.

The Financial Times also covers Mr Trump’s European sojourn, as well as the US threatening to impose tariffs if Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings in a technology tax from April.

The Financial Times also covers Mr Trump's European sojourn, as well as the US threatening to impose tariffs if Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings in a technology tax from April.

Analysis has shown it was “highly probable” that the person responsible for hacking Amazon chief Jeff Bezos in 2018 was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The Guardian.

Analysis has shown it was "highly probable" that the person responsible for hacking Amazon chief Jeff Bezos in 2018 was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The Guardian.

Metro reports on a “strict new code” to protect children online as Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham published rules that prevent social media companies showing children certain content. The Daily Telegraph runs the same story saying it will cover material which could be “detrimental to their physical or mental health”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tech giants to be bound by code of conduct'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CXHSss4R8A — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 21, 2020

Violent criminals will be made to serve two-thirds of their term of imprisonment as victims are “put first” in legislation to be introduced by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, the Daily Express reports.

The Daily Mail says Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales, has joined the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips “in exploiting royal connections to promote milk sales in China”, with the pair promoting rival brands.

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has Parkinson’s disease, the Daily Star reports, with the Daily Mirror adding the rocker and his wife Sharon were “in tears” as they described his struggles.