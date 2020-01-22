Enhanced monitoring will be put in place for all direct flights from the area of China at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak to the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

There are three direct flights a week that arrive at Heathrow Airport from Wuhan in China.

As each of these flights land, the captain will tell passengers to tell a flight attendant if they feel unwell.

These details will then be passed on to public health teams at the airport who will carry out further checks.

There are no plans to introduce blanket temperature screening of all passengers, a spokesman for the DHSC said.

But all passengers on each flight will be given a leaflet explaining how they can seek help if they become unwell while in the UK.