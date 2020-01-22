The Prince of Wales has met teenage activist Greta Thunberg, after telling world leaders “we simply cannot waste any more time” in the battle to save the planet.

In a keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Charles urged government and business chiefs to help the private sector lead “the world out of the approaching catastrophe”.

The prince, who has long been known for his environmental campaigning, was pictured meeting and shaking hands with 17-year-old Greta following his passionate address.

He told leaders gathered at the Forum: “Ladies and gentleman, you all have a seat at the table as this must be the year that we put ourselves on the right track.”

He added: “Do we want to go down in history as the people who did nothing to bring the world back from the brink, in trying to restore the balance, when we could have done? I don’t want to.

“Just think for a moment, what good is all the extra wealth in the world gained from business as usual if you can do nothing with it except watch it burn in catastrophic conditions.

“This is why I need your help, your ingenuity and your practical skills to ensure that the private sector leads the world out of the approaching catastrophe into which we have engineered ourselves.”

He added: “We simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act. The time to act is now.”

Charles travelled from St Gallen in Switzerland to Davos in a fully electric Jaguar I-Pace, rather than using a helicopter.

He warned the world is in the midst of a crisis that “is now I hope well understood”.

He added: “Global warning, climate change and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats humanity has ever faced.”

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Switzerland where HRH will attend the World Economic Forum. The Prince travels from St Gallen to Davos, where the event is held, in a fully electric @Jaguar I-Pace. #wef20 pic.twitter.com/rSTWR76s1y — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 22, 2020

He described his dedication to encouraging corporate, social and environmental responsibility as an “uphill struggle”.

But he added: “Now it is time to take it to the next level. In order to secure our future and to prosper we need to evolve our economic model.”