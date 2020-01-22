The front pages are dominated with the latest on a potential pandemic and the drama playing out at Davos.

China’s coronavirus leads the Daily Mail which says British officials are facing questions over their response, quoting passengers arriving from the city at the centre of the outbreak as saying they had “not been subject to any screening” at Heathrow.

The virus “could already have spread to Britain”, according to the lead story in The Sun , which ran under the headline “World War Flu”.

Tomorrow's front page: Deadly coronavirus could have already spread to the UK https://t.co/GehWgEPuhG pic.twitter.com/UwyY3S9CG3 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 22, 2020

The i says the country is on virus alert as medics fear a global pandemic, and Metro cites an expert as saying the virus is on the way to the UK.

Meanwhile, trade tensions between Britain and the United States have erupted at the World Economic Forum, with the US threatening “arbitary” tariffs on UK car exports and London saying it will prioritise a “commerce deal with the EU”, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday January 23 https://t.co/1NluSHFhTQ pic.twitter.com/0wfRbWvSc0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 22, 2020

The Times suggests the relationship between the two countries is more complicated, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is risking a “post-Brexit rift” with his US counterpart over trade, tax and foreign affairs.

Britain head for clashes with US on three fronts#tomorrowspaperstoday@MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/kZuhfP9v2V — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 22, 2020

The Guardian continues the story it broke on Wednesday’s front page by reporting the UN is demanding an inquiry into Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s alleged phone hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Guardian front page 23.01.20: UN demands inquiry into 'hacking' of Amazon boss pic.twitter.com/Mj628PiEXW — The Guardian (@guardian) January 22, 2020

The case is also covered by The Independent and The Daily Telegraph, which says the Saudi royal tried to “intimidate” the billionaire. The Telegraph also reports on Mr Johnson’s elation that the UK has “finally crossed (the) Brexit finishing line”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Saudi crown prince tried to 'intimidate' Amazon chief'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u6GAGZ5KZB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 22, 2020

The Prime Minister hinted at a Budget tax cut during a live online question-and-answer session, according to the Daily Express.

Monty Python Terry Jones’s death features on the front of the Daily Mirror, with Michael Palin saying the “comedy legend” battled the “cruel illness” of dementia.

Thursday’s MIRROR: Terry fought dementia with laughs to the end #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4h40pcpn26 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) January 22, 2020

And the Daily Star declares the “world’s gone mad” after changes brought down to make several bingo calls more acceptable to the ‘woke’ generation.