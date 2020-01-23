Two men have been acquitted of attacking the stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, causing him grievous bodily harm.

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, both from Southampton, Hampshire, were accused at Southampton Crown Court of assault causing GBH against 23-year-old Richard Elmes.

Richard Elmes, the stepfather of murdered Lucy McHugh (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Both defendants were found not guilty of the charge following a trial but Whitemore had pleaded guilty to assault by beating in connection with the same incident.

He was sentenced by Judge Peter Henry to a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard that Whitemore confronted Mr Elmes outside Arrow News in Southampton on July 21 last year, two days after Stephen Nicholson was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 33 years for the rape and murder of Lucy.

Whitemore filmed the encounter on his mobile phone during which he is heard to shout at Mr Elmes: “He let an unconsented relationship with a 12-year-old girl go on under his roof.

“You are a f****** paedophile.”

Whitemore admitted then kicking Mr Elmes who told the court that he felt “scared and paranoid” during the incident.