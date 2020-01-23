The Prince of Wales has praised Israel’s technological prowess, joking that the nation’s inventions underpin the NHS.

Charles’ comments came after he met a range of scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs as the first day of his historic visit to Israel came to an end.

He also disclosed that he will visit the resting place of his grandmother, Princess Alice, who in 1943 while living in Nazi-occupied Greece sheltered a Jewish family in her own home and was recognised by Israel for her deeds.

The Prince of Wales during a reception at the ambassador’s residence in Tel Aviv (Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

At the official residence of Britain’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, the prince joined guests at a reception and after meeting the innovators gave short speech.

He said: “But it’s been fascinating to hear about so many of the co-operative ventures that are taking place between both our countries, and from what I gather it sounds as though Israeli geniuses are maintaining the entire structure of the NHS.

“Along with a great deal of other remarkable technology developments, research – I saw some very interesting ones just now – riveting developments and ingenious inventions.”

Charles had chatted to Hossam Haick, a professor at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology – who specialises in nanotechnology applications in medicine.

He had brought a prototype of his Sniff Phone, which analyses a person’s breath to detect a range of illnesses.

The Prince of Wales with Professor Hossam Haick (Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Professor Haick told Charles, as the engineer and scientist held the device, slightly larger than a mobile phone: “Every disease has a unique fingerprint of chemicals.

“It analyses breath and can detect 17 different types of disease from cancers to neuro-degenerative diseases.”

Another innovative piece of technology was a machine that produces water from moisture in the air.

Michael Rutman from Watergen, the company behind the water cooler-sized device, offered Charles a glass of water from the machine, which comes in an industrial version that can be taken to remote areas.

Mr Rutman said: “He liked it, he said it tasted good.

“This machine can save lives as it can run off solar panels and provide water in communities which don’t have a fresh supply.”