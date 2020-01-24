China has said it is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities during the country’s most important holiday.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, transportation was shut down in at least 13 cities which are home to more than 36 million people.

The affected cities are Wuhan, where the new coronavirus has been concentrated, and 12 of its neighbours in central China’s Hubei province.

To “address the insufficiency of existing medical resources”, Wuhan is constructing a hospital modelled after the Xiaotangshan Sars hospital in Beijing, authorities said.

(PA Graphics)

The 1,000-bed facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25,000 square metre (270,000 sq ft) site, due for completion on February 3.

The Sars hospital was built from scratch in 2003 in just six days to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed about 800 people.

The hospital featured individual isolation units that looked like rows of tiny cabins.

Normally bustling streets, shopping centres and other public spaces were eerily quiet in Wuhan on the second day of its lockdown.

Masks were mandatory in public and images from the city showed empty shop shelves as people stocked up for what could be an extended isolation.

Train stations, the airport and subways were closed; police checked incoming vehicles but did not entirely close off roads.

Hospitals in Wuhan were grappling with a flood of patients and a lack of supplies.

Videos circulating online showed throngs of frantic people in masks lined up for checks.

A policeman uses a digital thermometer to take a driver’s temperature at a checkpoint at a toll gate in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

Some users on the Weibo social media site said their family members had sought diagnoses but were turned away at hospitals that were at capacity.

At least eight hospitals in Wuhan issued public calls for donations of masks, goggles, gowns and other protective medical gear, according to notices online.

Administrators at Wuhan University People’s Hospital set up a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to co-ordinate donations.

The Fever Control Command Centre of the city of Huanggang also put out a call for donations publicised by the state-run People’s Daily, asking for medical supplies, medicine and disinfection equipment.

The notice added that at the moment they would not accept supplies from foreign countries.

Authorities were taking precautions around the country.

In the capital Beijing, major public events were cancelled, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations.

Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and a slew of other tourist attractions have been closed indefinitely.

A worker wearing a hazardous materials suit gives directions to a passenger at a subway station in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, the National Health Commission said.

Twenty-six people have died, including the first two deaths outside Hubei and the youngest recorded victim.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

Heilongjiang province in the north east confirmed a death there but did not give details.

While the majority of deaths have been older patients, a 36-year-old man in Hubei was admitted to hospital earlier this month after suffering from fever for three days.

He died following a sudden cardiac arrest on January 23.

Initial symptoms of the virus can mirror those of the cold and flu, including cough, fever, chest tightening and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as Sars and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS), which is thought to have originated from camels.

People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

The Wuhan outbreak is suspected to have begun from wild animals sold at a food market in the city.

The market is closed for investigation.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan, but people who visited or had personal connections to infected people were among the scattered cases counted beyond the mainland.

South Korea and Japan both confirmed their second cases on Friday and Singapore confirmed its third.

Cases have been detected in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand and Vietnam.

Many countries are screening travellers from China and isolating anyone with symptoms.

The World Health Organisation decided against declaring the outbreak a global emergency for now.

The declaration can increase resources to fight a threat but its potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically fraught.

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns of the cities will last.

People wear masks on a subway train as it stops near a billboard showing a family having a New Year’s banquet meal in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbei/AP)

While sweeping measures are typical of China’s Communist Party-led government, large-scale quarantines are rare around the world, even in deadly epidemics, because of concerns about infringing on people’s liberties.

Recalling the government’s initial cover-up of Sars, many Chinese are suspicious of the case numbers reported by officials.

Authorities in turn have been keen to pledge transparency.

China’s cabinet, the State Council, announced on Friday that it will be collecting information on government departments that have failed in their response to the new outbreak, including “delays, concealment and under-reporting of the epidemic”.

Across China, a slew of cancellations and closures dampened the usual liveliness of Lunar New Year.

One Beijing subway station near a transport hub conducted temperature checks at its security checkpoint on Friday.

Some security personnel were clad in full-body hazardous material suits.

Schools prolonged their winter break and were ordered by the Ministry of Education to not hold any mass gatherings or exams.

Transport departments will also be waiving fees and providing refunds for ticket cancellations.