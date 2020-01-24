The Fine Gael General Election manifesto, entitled A Future To Look Forward To, outlines the party’s pledges for the next five year.
The 100-page document includes commitments to:
– Introduce a fairer tax package, increasing the point at which a single person pays the higher rate of tax to 50,000 euro and to 100,000 euro for a couple.
– Raise the USC income exemption threshold from 13,000 euro to 20,500 euro.
– Create 200,000 jobs across the economy and in key public services – nurses, teachers, doctors and Gardai.
– Provide free GP care to under-18s, free primary school books and more paid parental leave.
– Reform the health service.
– Increase the state pension by 25 euro a week over the next five years.
– Recruit up to 700 gardai every year over the next five years and the implement Garda reforms.
– Phase out the charge to parents for the School Transport Scheme.
– Provide free hot meals in schools to a further 35,000 children every year.
– Extend parental leave by a further seven weeks.
– Increase current health funding of 5 billion euro over the next five years.
– Recruit 3,840 primary care workers.
– Recruit 5,000 nurses over the next five years.
– Expand the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme for a further five years.
– Introduce a 4% annual cap on rent increases within designated Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs).
– Introduce tenancies of indefinite duration to give renters greater long-term security.
– Ensure 60,000 social houses are provided over the next five years.
– Increase renewable electricity to 70% by 2030.
– Invest 8.6 billion euro in major public transport projects.
– Increase the thresholds and the subsidy rates of the new National Childcare Scheme.