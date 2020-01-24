Former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has died at the age of 83.

The deputy leader of the nationalist SDLP was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Former prime minister Tony Blair said Mr Mallon was a brave, blunt and tough negotiator, while his former powersharing partner Lord David Trimble said he was a committed democrat.

He lived in Markethill, Co Armagh, and has been hailed as a champion of justice and reconciliation.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “In the darkest days of conflict, when hope was in short supply, Seamus represented the fierce thirst for justice that ran through the SDLP and through communities that had lost so much to political violence.”

Seamus Mallon was an Irish Patriot. He lived for our country and has left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who enjoys the peace he helped forge. I'm proud to have called him a friend. My prayers are with Orla, Mark and Lara. https://t.co/aU9mJRJwB6 pic.twitter.com/QO7Dy3Fi9S — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 24, 2020

Mr Mallon was deputy first minister of the first devolved Assembly at Stormont following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, leading the powersharing coalition government along with first minister Lord Trimble of the Ulster Unionists.

Mr Eastwood said the pride of Mr Mallon’s life were his late wife Gertrude, their daughter Orla and granddaughter Lara.

He added: “His passion for peace underpinned by truth, justice and reconciliation came from a lifetime as a proud son of Markethill where he was born, grew up and raised his own family.

“It didn’t matter who you were, where you worshipped or what your politics were, there was always help to be found at Seamus’s hearth.”

Seamus Mallon, right, with David Trimble, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair at Stormont (Paul Faith/PA)

Civil rights drew Mr Mallon into politics and the thoughtful and well-read political leader served as an MP for Newry and Armagh before his career reached its pinnacle at Stormont.

Mr Blair said he was one of the most important architects of peace in Northern Ireland.

“Brave, blunt, often prepared to swim against the tide if he felt it right, he was someone deeply respected and admired across the troubled landscape of Irish politics.

“I spent many hours listening to him and learning from him. He had a brilliant turn of phrase and sharp wit which he would use to great effect.

“He could be difficult but never ill-intentioned.

“Tough to negotiate with but always for a purpose. Even occasionally fierce but always wise.”

I spent many hours listening to him and learning from him. He had a brilliant turn of phrase and sharp wit which he would use to great effect. He could be difficult but never ill intentioned. (2/3) — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) January 24, 2020

Lord Trimble told BBC Radio Ulster his former Stormont deputy was committed to peaceful, democratic politics.

“He was a stubborn man but at the end of the day he was prepared to make an agreement, which we did and implemented.”

The most senior Catholic cleric in Ireland, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, said Mr Mallon was a man of integrity and great courage.

“To his dying day Seamus Mallon remained a man of hope for a brighter future – a shared and respectful future where we all experience a sense of belonging.

“A fitting tribute to his legacy would be a renewed effort by all our political leaders and by all of us to build that “shared home place” which was Seamus’s vision and lifelong project.”

Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern also paid tribute along with the current leader of Fianna Fail, Micheal Martin.

The passing of Seamus Mallon is a very sad day for our country. He was a true patriot and gave all his working life to achieve the peace we enjoy today. He was also my friend and I will greatly miss him. My sympathies to Orla, his family circle and our colleagues in the @SDLPlive — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 24, 2020

Mr Eastwood said he joined the SDLP because of people like Mr Mallon.

“His absolute opposition to the murder and maiming of our neighbours, his immense work to reform policing and deliver a new police service that could command the support of our entire community, and his unrelenting commitment to making this a place we can all call home inspired so many young SDLP members.

“Throughout my political life, Seamus was a constant source of guidance, advice and, when needed, some robust critical reflection.

“His support has been an immense source of personal pride. I hope that I’ve done him proud in return.”

He said Mr Mallon lived for Ireland and worked for all of its people.