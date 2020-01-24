France has announced three cases of coronavirus, the deadly new virus from China.

Authorities said all three people had travelled to China.

Two of them belonged to the same family. They were the first cases registered in Europe.

Health minister Agnes Buzyn said she expects more cases.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the frontiers. In reality, it’s not possible,” she said

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a train station, in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Earlier, Ms Buzyn said speed in diagnosing new cases will be essential in slowing the spread of the virus.

She said she believes that one reason why France is the first European country to have confirmed cases is that it has developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose those ill with the virus.

“You have to treat an epidemic as you would a fire, that’s to say find the source very quickly,” she said.

The virus has killed at least 26 people in China (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The number of confirmed cases around the world has climbed sharply to more than 850, the bulk of them in China. There have been at least 26 deaths, all of them in China.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or involved people who visited the city or had personal connections to those infected.

Fewer than two dozen cases in all have been confirmed outside mainland China, in Hong Kong, Macao, the US, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The US reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was taken to hospital after returning from China. She was reported to be doing well.