The inadequacy of fraud investigations, the battle against the coronavirus and a fear of tap water are making news on Saturday’s front pages.

The Times leads with a story saying fraudsters in Britain “operate with impunity” because the police are not adequately equipped to investigate them.

TIMES: Police can’t cope with the avalanche of fraud cases #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZbbMkTY1m7 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 24, 2020

The Financial Times reports there are fears of a new pensions mis-selling scandal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday January 25 https://t.co/7E6sm2Ly3I pic.twitter.com/JAMouwPyH6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 24, 2020

The i says the UK is at a “low” risk from the coronavirus, but its former stablemate The Independent says “Britain braces for the spread of coronavirus”.

China has expanded an unprecedented lockdown to 13 cities and at least 36 million people as moves to control the virus were stepped up worldwide, according to a report carried by The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 25 January 2020: Global push to contain spread of the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/11uLQ1Byo3 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail makes a call for public-spirited readers to join the fight against litter.

The Daily Express leads with what it calls a “shock poll” revealing a “crisis of public confidence facing the royal family”, with Britons split over its future after the departure of Meghan and Harry.

“It breaks my heart to see so much suffering and division” in the Middle East, the Daily Mirror front page quotes the Prince of Wales as saying.

The Daily Telegraph splash says Boris Johnson insisted the UK and the EU would forge a relationship as “friends and sovereign equals” after Brexit as he signed the document agreeing the terms of Britain’s departure.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Signed and sealed’#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DnwOupPISe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 24, 2020

The Sun leads with a picture of pop singer Adele, saying she is “slim and trim” after her divorce.



Tomorrow's front page: Adele shows off the results of her life-style overhaul — stunning onlookers with her incredible new slimline figure https://t.co/LbglysOctw pic.twitter.com/Gtpdtmzl5o — The Sun (@TheSun) January 24, 2020

And the Daily Star features a front page story saying “Dani Dyer refuses to drink tap water because she thinks the Government will use it to kill us”.