The bodies of three children have been removed from a house in Co Dublin.

The three children were found dead in a house in Parson’s Court, in the village of Newcastle, which is south-west of Dublin city, on Friday night.

Their bodies were removed by ambulance at around 10am on Saturday.

A woman believed to be the children’s mother was taken to hospital following the discovery of the two boys and a girl, who are all believed to be under 10.

Flowers have been left at the house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle Co.Dublin where the bodies of three children were found last night. pic.twitter.com/Rw6gBSchzd — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) January 25, 2020

Irish police have described the deaths as “unexplained”.

It is understood it was not immediately obvious to officers how the children had died when they attended the scene.

It is also understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Garda forensic officers were continuing to conduct examinations inside the semi-detached house on Saturday morning.

Neighbours, including parents with young children, attended the house throughout the morning leaving flowers at the door of the home which was guarded by a number of officers as forensic investigators continued inside.

Children’s toys could be seen in the windows of the house.

Many women could be seen in tears as they attended the scene, which has been described as “a very quiet street” and popular with young families.

One woman said the small community is in “absolute shock”, and many attended a local mass service on Saturday morning.

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“My thoughts are with everybody impacted,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area, and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

“It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.”

A Garda incident room has been set up in Clondalkin Garda Station and gardai have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.