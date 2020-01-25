Boris Johnson “reiterated the need” for the US suspect in the Harry Dunn case to return to the UK during a phone call with Donald Trump, No 10 has said.

The Prime Minister spoke of needing to secure justice for the 19-year-old’s family after the US rejected an extradition request for American suspect Anne Sacoolas on Thursday.

Harry died when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year.

The two leaders discussed Harry’s case on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that Mr Johnson raised the topic during a phone call with the US President on Friday.

“The Prime Minister raised the tragic case of Harry Dunn, and the need to secure justice for Harry’s family,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“He reiterated the need for the individual involved to return to the UK.”

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

She was charged with causing Harry’s death by dangerous driving by the Crown Prosecution Service in December.

Ms Leadsom with Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom met Harry’s family on Friday, the day after she had informed them of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to refuse the request.

Ms Leadsom held talks with US ambassador Woody Johnson, the commander of RAF Croughton Colonel Bridget McNamara and the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police.

The family’s constituency MP, Mrs Leadsom said she had expressed her disappointment on their behalf during the discussion with the US ambassador.

Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and father Tim Dunn (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

She told reporters that the Prime Minister is “very much on the side of the family in their desire to see justice done”, adding: “All of us in Government are working to that end.”

A spokesman for the US State Department said the request was rejected because it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and set an extraordinarily troubling precedent.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the move “amounts to a denial of justice” as he expressed the Government’s disappointment at the decision.

The Foreign Office maintains the suspect had diplomatic immunity, which has been disputed by the family, but Mr Raab said he would look to “resolve the issue” surrounding any immunity given to staff at the RAF Croughton base.