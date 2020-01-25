Two people have died in a house fire in Hull, including an eight-year-old girl, Humberside Police said.

Emergency services were called to Wensley Avenue at around 7.50am on Saturday morning to reports of a house fire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish the fire and get all of the occupants out of the building.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while an eight-year-old girl died in hospital.

Police said officers remain on the scene while emergency services work to establish the cause of the fire.

Local resident Carl Goodfellow told the Hull Daily Mail that he had tried to warn the occupants of the house of the blaze, by banging on the door and shouting through the letterbox.

He said he came outside when he could hear shouting and saw smoke coming from the house.

“It’s devastating, you just don’t expect this sort of thing, do you,” he said.

Another witness told the newspaper that three fire engines, two ambulances and four police cars had attended the scene.

Pictures taken from the scene show officers wearing white forensic suits outside of the house, which is cordoned off by police.