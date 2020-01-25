A father and his 10-year-old daughter have been killed in a fire at a house in the outskirts of Hull.

Emergency services were called to Wensley Avenue, Cottingham, at around 7.50am on Saturday after a neighbour reported a house fire, with two people believed to be inside the property.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines attended the scene, and firefighters pulled a man and his 10-year-old daughter from the building.

Police said officers remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl, whose age was originally given as eight, was taken to hospital but she later died.

Humberside Police said officers remain at the scene while emergency services work to establish the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We pulled out an adult male and who we now know is his 10-year-old daughter, and tragically both lives were lost to the fire.

“We’re working with police colleagues on the scene.

“We have got fire investigation officers there who will be working tirelessly throughout today.”

He said the father and daughter were the only two people in the property at the time.

A toy rabbit and flowers have been left near the house in tribute to the father and daughter who were killed (Danny Lawson/PA)

Local resident Carl Goodfellow told the Hull Daily Mail he had tried to alert the occupants of the house to the blaze, banging on the door and shouting through the letterbox.

He said: “It’s devastating, you just don’t expect this sort of thing.”

Another witness told the newspaper three fire engines, two ambulances and four police cars had attended the scene.

Investigators wearing white forensic suits have been working at the house, and flowers and a toy rabbit have been left in tribute near the police cordon.