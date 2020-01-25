NatWest has apologised to customers following complaints of their money “disappearing” in transfers over their mobile banking app.

The bank said this was due to an error causing a half-hour delay in mobile transfers, and urged customers not to re-send any payments they have already made.

⚠ We've now fixed the issue with the delay in processing payments and account balances are now showing correctly. Sorry if this has caused you problems. pic.twitter.com/ZYCCnNG3ph — NatWest (@NatWest_Help) January 25, 2020

This comes two months after a glitch on the app caused delays for more than eight hours during the Black Friday sales period.

A spokesperson from NatWest said: “We are aware that some NatWest customers experienced a short delay in funds leaving or reaching their accounts this afternoon.

I've done that several times. This also happened to me on Black Friday, resulting in a complaint and compensation — Simon Gale (@simongale71) January 25, 2020

“This issue has now been resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”