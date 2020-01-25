NatWest has apologised to customers following complaints of their money “disappearing” in transfers over their mobile banking app.
The bank said this was due to an error causing a half-hour delay in mobile transfers, and urged customers not to re-send any payments they have already made.
This comes two months after a glitch on the app caused delays for more than eight hours during the Black Friday sales period.
A spokesperson from NatWest said: “We are aware that some NatWest customers experienced a short delay in funds leaving or reaching their accounts this afternoon.
“This issue has now been resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”