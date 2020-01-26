Controversies connected to the HS2 high-speed train project feature amid a wide array of stories making headlines on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with a report on multiple cover-ups and soaring costs associated with the HS2.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'HS2 "con" will cost taxpayers billions' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PO6ORYmjxT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 25, 2020

The Observer has a different angle, reporting that scrapping the project would cost £12 billion.

OBSERVER: Revealed: the £12bn bill for scrapping high speed rail link #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DkibAxOk6g — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 25, 2020

The Sunday Express leads on Boris Johnson declaring Britain will be a great and trailblazing nation after Brexit.

And The Sunday Times reports on tensions between Britain and the US over Chinese phone giant Huawei.

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday says an airlift is being planned to “save Britons” trapped by the coronavirus.

MAIL: Airlift to save Britons trapped by virus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NpYtWenia0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 25, 2020

The Sunday Mirror carries a story on a man who says he thought he had killed serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga.

SUNDAY MIRROR: I thought I’d killed Britain’s worst rapist #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bDER5FjUgt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 25, 2020

Rebecca Long-Bailey broke the rules of the Labour leadership contest, according to The Independent.

The Sunday People says dolphins are being “brutally caught” and sold to tourist parks.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on Jessie Wallace being suspended from Eastenders.