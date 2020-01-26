A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from multiple stab wounds in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard at 12.44am on Sunday.

The victim, a local man in his 20s, was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was taken by Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

A force spokesman said inquiries to locate the suspect were “ongoing”.

Inspector Steve Hambly said: “Following a serious assault in the early hours of this morning, a young man has sadly died.

“We believe that the injuries sustained by the victim were as the result of an assault with a bladed weapon.

“The weapon remains outstanding at this time.

“Our inquires remain ongoing to locate the suspect at this time and I’d appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with any information that may assist our enquires to contact us on 101.”

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

A scene guard and police cordon remain at the car park, with officers at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 265 of January 26.