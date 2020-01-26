Another person suspected of having coronavirus in Scotland has now been tested, the Scottish Government has said.

On Thursday, five patients were confirmed as being tested for the infection, but ministers announced they had been given the all-clear on Friday.

It was revealed on Saturday that an additional person had also tested negative for the virus.

As on Sunday afternoon, more than 50 people across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland had been tested for the deadly flu-like virus, but all tests were confirmed as negative.

Health Protection Scotland has urged travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell within a fortnight from a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulties to call their GP or NHS 24.