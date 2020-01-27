Lewis Capaldi suffered a case of mistaken identity at the Grammys.

The Scottish singer, who was nominated for the Song of the Year award for his hit single Someone You Loved, was thought to a seat-filler rather than one of the invited guests.

He wrote on Twitter: “A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom.”

He added a string of crying laughing emojis.

Capaldi lost out in his category to Billie Eilish, who scooped all the major prizes at the ceremony.

However, he still seemed to enjoy himself at the show, sharing a photograph of himself in the toilets at the Los Angeles event, writing: “#GRAMMYs BABY!!!”

He previously compared the feeling of being nominated for his first Grammy to that of eating a large serving of chicken parmigiana and then lying on the sofa watching Game Of Thrones.

He told US entertainment show Access: “If I could describe it, it’s like … imagine, right, eating a whole chicken parm.

“Imagine eating a whole chicken parmesan. Lying down. What’s on TV? Game Of Thrones. Before it was finished.

“You’re lying there. Your belly’s bloated. The TV’s on. And you’re thinking ‘You know what? This is the life.’

“You’re not thinking about going to the bathroom later – which will not be pretty after the chicken parm – but you’re lying there and thinking ‘You know what, this is it’.

“And that’s how I feel. I feel like a big bloated boy watching Game Of Thrones.

“But bloated with love. Not chicken parm. You know what I’m saying?”