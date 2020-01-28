The father of three children found dead in a Dublin house on Friday said they all had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them.

Andrew McGinley spoke of his devastation and grief at the deaths of his children, nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla.

They were found dead in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, in the south-west of Dublin city.

In a statement issued through gardai, Mr McGinley said: “There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored.

“They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance. Tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

The bodies of the children were removed from the semi-detached home by ambulance at around 10am on Saturday.

A woman in her forties, understood to be the children’s mother, continues to receive medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

Gardai say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.