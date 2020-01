Dogwalkers have braved chilly temperatures while commuters faced disruption after snow fell overnight in Scotland and north-west England.

The air that has pushed south from Greenland brought snow, sleet and rain, with four yellow warnings in place.

A photographer is pictured at sunrise on Mam Tor in the Peak District, Derbyshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A woman walks her dogs near Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snow settled on the ground after it was forecast for the highlands and high-level areas of northern England (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lorries travels along the M6 near Shap in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sheep graze in snow-covered fields in Rhayader, Wales (Jacob King/PA)

Snow settles on a car in Llandrindod Wells, Wales (Jacob King/PA)

Joggers braved the cold temperatures on Primrose Hill as the sun rose over London (Victoria Jones/PA)

A man clears snow at the Waggon & Horses Inn, Oxenhope, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)