The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union — cardboard boxes and Union Jack socks and all.

With the Brexit moment set for 11pm on Friday, some UK politicians at the European Parliament in Brussels who have been fervent Brexit pushers were wasting no time getting ready to get out the door.

Nigel Farage’s office on Tuesday was a jumble of boxes and mementoes ready to be packed and shipped.

His favourite souvenir? A framed Economist cover with him, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin marching to the big drums of populism.

“It’s not meant to be flattering, but in a sense, what it sums up is the great battle that’s going on,” Mr Farage said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Nigel Farage has started removing personal items from his Brussels office (Francisco Seco/AP)

He was still wearing his Union Jack socks, ready for Wednesday’s plenary when the EU parliament should overwhelmingly approve the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the last act needed before the UK leaves on Friday.

Downstairs in the parliamentary halls, some fans of the Brexit party, also dressed in British colours were posing among the flags of the member states, laughing and shouting at anyone wanting to hear how the EU was “a dictatorship”.

Yet for most of the parliament’s politicians and many of the departing British representatives, the EU remains one of the greatest experiments in peace-building and democracy following the devastation across Europe from the Second World War.

Among the British backers of the EU are members of the Green party, who lit lights outside the European Parliament against the darkening sky, a symbolic “We’ll leave a light on” action in case British politicians ever do return to Brussels.

Personal items on a desk of Nigel Farage at the European Parliament in Brussels (Francisco Seco/AP)

For a more official occasion, EU Parliament chief David Sassoli will bid the UK a formal farewell during Wednesday’s plenary, where the Brexit vote will take place.

Even the UK’s representation offices will change their name and become the UK Mission to the European Union.

For insiders, UKReps will become UKMis, and they will still be just as busy, since both Britain and the EU still need to figure their future relationship and trade deals.

One thing is sure though.

“We’re passing the point of no return,” said Mr Farage. “We’re leaving. We’re never coming back.”