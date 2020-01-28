Almost two thirds of Americans would support the extradition of the wife of a US intelligence official charged in connection with the death of Harry Dunn, according to a poll.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request by the UK Government for Anne Sacoolas on Thursday.

That decision goes against public opinion in the US, YouGov said, with its poll showing 64% of Americans would support the suspect’s extradition.

The breakdown was similar among both Democrats and Republicans, and of the 1,352 US adults surveyed, 9% are opposed to her extradition.

The remaining 27% said they did not know.

The survey comes just a day before Mr Pompeo is due to have a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has described the extradition request refusal as “a denial of justice”.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike collided with a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash, sparking an international controversy.

Earlier on Tuesday, a lawyer representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein said the US should help with the investigation into Mr Dunn’s death if it wants co-operation in its bid to quiz the Duke of York as part of its sex trafficking inquiry.

Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s alleged victims, tweeted: “If we want cooperation, we must cooperate in their investigations too.”

She spoke out after US lawyer Geoffrey Berman revealed Prince Andrew had provided “zero co-operation” in the Epstein investigation, despite his lawyers being contacted by prosecutors and the FBI.