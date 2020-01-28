A woman has been arrested following the discovery of the bodies of three children in Dublin.

The two boys and girl, all under the age of nine, were found dead in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, in the south-west of Dublin city on Friday.

The woman, who is aged in her forties and was found at the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Conor McGinley, 9, Darragh McGinley, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, with their father Andrew McGinley (Family handout/Garda/PA)

She is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of Ireland’s Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Earlier on Tuesday the father of the children said they all had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them.

Andrew McGinley spoke of his devastation and grief at the deaths of nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla.

In a statement issued through gardai, Mr McGinley said: “There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored.

“They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance. Tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”