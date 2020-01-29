The fallout over the UK Government’s decision on Huawei and tributes to Nicholas Parsons lead many of Wednesday’s papers.

The Times says Boris Johnson “faced down opposition” by allowing Huawei to help to build Britain’s 5G network.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson has moved to assuage fears from Washington on the Chinese firm, saying he will find alternatives to them in the future.

The Financial Times also leads with Huawei and the US condemnation of the decision, while the Metro and i also carry details of the proposal.

Donald Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East leads The Guardian with the paper saying the US proposals “gifted Israel a wishlist of its long-held demands”. A picture of Mr Parsons who died aged 96 also features on the front.

Tributes to Mr Parsons also feature in the Sun, saying his death “cast a shadow” over the National Television Awards.

The Independent leads on a Migration Advisory Committee report into an Australian-style points-based system for the UK.

Smart motorways lead the Daily Mail, with the paper reporting that 38 people have been killed on them in five years.

The Daily Mirror leads on claims that Lord Lucan is alive and well Down Under. The paper adds the son of the nanny allegedly killed by John Bingham tracked him down to a shared house in Australia.

The Daily Express says the Duke of York will talk to the FBI after a US

prosecutor suggested Andrew was refusing to cooperate over the Jeffrey Epstein case.

And the Daily Star says the actor who plays Rita Tanner in Coronation Street is worried her character will be killed off.