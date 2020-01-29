The 1975, Sir Tom Jones and Travis are among the headliners for this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions, it has been announced.

Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, McFly and Simple Minds will also headline the Princes Street Gardens venue between August 8 and 20.

Sir Tom headlined the festival’s inaugural year in 2018, sporting a tartan jacket, and will open the festival on Saturday August 8 with Richie on the following evening.

Lionel Richie and Sir Tom Jones, pictured here with Prince Charles, will be among the performers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Commodores frontman Richie said: “I’m really looking forward to heading back to Scotland this summer, the crowds are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to get back over there to see you all.”

Brit Award nominee Michael Kiwanuka will play the Scottish capital on Tuesday August 11 followed by The 1975 – whose new album is set for release this April.

McFly will continue their pop comeback on Thursday August 13, with the band saying in a statement: “We’re so excited to play Edinburgh Summer Sessions for the first time ever.

“It’s going to be an amazing show in front of Edinburgh Castle and we really can’t wait to get back to Scotland.”

Fran Healy’s Travis will return to Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Two Scottish bands will also take to the Edinburgh stage in Simple Minds – playing Tuesday August 18 – and Travis on Thursday August 20.

Fran Healy’s band return to Edinburgh after a seven-year absence to close the festival, with the frontman calling the venue “pretty breathtaking with Edinburgh Castle as our backdrop”.

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds said: “Among the 100-plus shows we have lined up for our upcoming world tour, we are delighted to now be added to the line-up for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

“No-one enjoys playing in Scotland more than we do, and we are sure that Simple Minds fans from far and wide will want to join us for what is set to be a memorable concert in our capital city. We look forward to it immensely.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.