The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at a London nursery and pre-school to highlight her online survey about the early years development of children.

Kate will discuss the project with staff from LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School.

The survey, called Five Big Questions On The Under Fives, was launched last week and aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation.

The LEYF is a social enterprise that aims to add value to the life of the community and future generations by strengthening local networks, demonstrating the role that everyone has.

It operates 39 nurseries in some of London’s most disadvantaged areas and provides high-quality childcare to more than 4,000 children, employing more than 800 staff locally – along with 60 apprentices – across 11 London boroughs.