Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to shut 56 of it local branches across the UK.

The company said 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branches will be shut across the UK as fewer customer choose to bank in stores.

It said the bank branches will close between April and October 2020.

The move is expected to mean staff numbers will be cut by “under 80” as many employees are to be redeployed in other branches.

The following list of bank branches have been earmarked for closure:

Lloyds

– Blaby

– Bournemouth West Southbourne

– Bristol Downend

– Cheadle, Cheshire

– Gerrards Cross

– Hayle

– London Blackheath

– Mumbles, Swansea

– Nottingham Aspley

– Cobham, Surrey

– Cowbridge

– East Dulwich

– Leeds Moortown

– Reddish

– Holmfirth

– Moreton

– Upton-by-Chester

– Worcester St Johns

– Scunthorpe Ashby

– Belvedere

– Newcastle-upon-Tyne Haymarket

– Bristol Hanham

– Acomb

– Market Rasen

– Colwyn Bay

– Calne

– Dursley

– Malmesbury

– Wickham Hants

– Portchester

– Bath Oldfield Park

Halifax:

– Billericay

– Boscombe

– Knaresborough

– Marlow

-Locks Heath

– Southsea

– Stoke Newington

– Hull Holderness Rd

– Whitton

– Reading Lower Earley

Bank of Scotland:

– Edinburgh Dalry Road

– Edinburgh Greenside

– Edinburgh Liberton

– Edinburgh Tollcross

– Galston

– Loanhead

– Tullos, Aberdeen

– Livingston

– Grantown-on-Spey

– Turriff

– Huntly

– Balfron

– Kinross

– Killin

– Auchterarder

A Lloyds Banking Group spokeswoman said: “We are committed to having the largest branch network in the UK and, in addition to our branches, all our customers can also use the Post Office to access their banking locally, alongside our mobile branches which visit many rural communities.

“This is in response to changing customer behaviours and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”