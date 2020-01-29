Britons looking to mark the UK’s departure from the EU are being offered the chance to celebrate with a commemorative tea-towel, courtesy of the Conservative Party.

Among other items made available to buy on the party’s website ahead of Brexit were two mugs, a lapel pin and a magnet.

Many of the items bear the phrase “Got Brexit Done”, along with a picture of Boris Johnson alongside a Britannia shield.

👀 Introducing our official limited edition Brexit tea towel. 🛍 Get yours now! 👉 https://t.co/7k72INqa35 pic.twitter.com/KXm4ABJA5l — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 28, 2020

The merchandise ranges in price from £5 for its lapel pin, to £15 each for its Brexit-themed mugs.

The Conservatives declined to give figures for how many items have been sold.

Britain is preparing to leave the EU on Friday, 10 months on since the original exit deadline of March 29 2019.