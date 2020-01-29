Police are searching for the owner of a Lord Of The Rings-style ring that was found among a cache of stolen goods.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) seemed unaware of exactly what they had found when they posted on Facebook describing the jewellery as a “distinctive silver ring”.

But they were given a lesson in Middle Earth lore as hundreds of Facebook users scrambled to comment on the post.

One wrote: “The ring was made in the fires of Mount Doom. Only there can it be unmade. The ring must be taken deep into Mordor and cast back into the fiery chasm from whence it came. One of you must do this.”

Officers in York are trying to locate the owner of a distinctive silver ring and are appealing to the public for their… Posted by North Yorkshire Police on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Another commented: “But something happened then the Ring did not intend. It was picked up by the most unlikely creature imaginable. A Police Officer, from the North of the (York)Shire.”

A third joked: “Kudos to the burglar who did over Sauron’s house.”

JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings follows the journey of a hobbit named Frodo as he attempts to take the ring of power to Mount Doom to destroy it.

Police said the ring they found, which features Elvin markings as seen in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, had been found among property that had been stolen from a house in York last February.

In NYP’s initial post, Detective Constable Pete Wilson was quoted as saying: “Unfortunately we haven’t been able to find the owner of the ring and return it to them.

“As it is such a distinctive piece of jewellery, we’re hoping that someone will recognise the markings and be able to tell us who it rightfully belongs to.”

Within a few hours of it being placed online, the Facebook post had racked up more than 1,000 comments and been shared over 1,000 times.

Officers did eventually realise the special significance of the item.

A comment from NYP read: “Thanks for all the comments – we obviously need to brush up on our movie knowledge!

“However it is someone’s property and we would like to return it to whoever has had it stolen from them.

“If anyone knows anyone who has had something similar taken in a house burglary please let us know.”